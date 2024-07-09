Leicestershire’s Wistow Maze unveils its new design ahead of 2024 summer Olympics
From July 22, Wistow Maze is inviting visitors to get in the spirit and test their knowledge on the Olympics through a series of quiz boards, hidden among three miles of pathways.
Visitors can pit their wits against the giant eight-acre maize maze with its high-level bridges and towers and also take part in a variety of mini mazes and games in the Activity Funyard, which includes a space-hopper track, hoopla and a football shooting game.
Owner Diana Brooks said: “This year the Wistow Maze really has the winning combination of fun and learning, as well as being a celebration of one of the UK’s biggest sporting competitions.”
The maze is open from Monday July 22 until September 1 daily, then weekends only until September 15.
Visit www.wistow.com for details and booking.