Leicester Cathedral Choir will sing at St Peter’s Church in Church Langton for a full choral evensong

The event will take place on Sunday July 2 (6pm)
By The Newsroom
Published 22nd Jun 2023, 12:17 BST- 1 min read
Updated 22nd Jun 2023, 12:17 BST
Leicester Cathedral Choir will sing at St Peter’s Church in Church Langton (pictured) for a full choral evensongLeicester Cathedral Choir will sing at St Peter’s Church in Church Langton (pictured) for a full choral evensong
Leicester Cathedral Choir will sing at St Peter’s Church in Church Langton (pictured) for a full choral evensong

Leicester Cathedral Choir will sing at St Peter’s Church in Church Langton for a full choral evensong on Sunday July 2 (6pm) to mark the Festival of St. Petertide.

Leicester Cathedral has been closed since January 2022 for major restoration. During this time, the cathedral choir have been invited to sing at churches around the diocese and beyond in an initiative called, ‘Together with Leicester Cathedral’.

Maxine Johnson from St Peter's Church invited them to mark the occasion of the church's Patronal Festival.

A spokesperson for the church said: "We have no record if or when the cathedral choir have performed at St. Peter’s before. This appearance could well be a first as the cathedral choir is relatively new."

    The service will be lead by Canon Philip Norwood.

    St Peter's Church will also be holding a flower festival during the same weekend.

    If you wish to help with the flower arranging, contact Sue Atton 01858 545427.