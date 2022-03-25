Kibworth pub will stage special three-day event to celebrate the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee

The Railway Arms on Station Street in Kibworth Beauchamp is preparing to hold the entertainment extravaganza from Thursday June 2 to Saturday June 4 as the whole nation salutes the Queen’s historic 70 years on the throne.

A Harborough village pub is gearing up to stage a special three-day event to celebrate the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee and support a major local cancer charity.

The pub is also leaping into action to get behind the Kibworth-based GEMS cancer charity.

The Railway Arms will be having craft stalls, a barbeque, a bouncy castle, bucking bronco, tombola, raffle and a cake stall.

On the evening of Friday June 3 you’ll be able to go along and dance along to a talented six-piece band called The Heartland Roots Band.

They have just been awarded a No1 in the Apple I-tunes hits.

Britain’s Got Talent singer Tracey Lee Collins is poised to star on the Saturday night.

The pub is being backed by Kibworth Garden Centre and Leicestershire Wildlife Hospital.

Inspirational husband and wife team Andy and Sally Anderson run the highly-successful GEMS charity.

They have already raised over £300,000 supporting cancer patients and have launched their biggest quest yet - as they set out to rake in another £500,000.

Andy and Sally have helped to transform the chemotherapy suite at Leicester Royal Infirmary for patients after launching GEMS in 2012.

They are now linking up with the Leicestershire Hospitals Charity Fundraising Appeal 2021/22 to generate a staggering half a million pounds to enhance the vital patient unit at the LRI.

