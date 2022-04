The Railway Arms on Station Street, Kibworth Beauchamp, is warming up to stage three days of non-stop entertainment to mark the national royal celebration.

The pub will be laying on a barbeque, bouncy castle, tombola, raffle, craft stalls, live music, cake counters and lots more from 12midday to 5pm from Thursday June 2 to Saturday June 4.