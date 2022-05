The village of Braybrooke will be holding a Jubilee Fete on June 25, 2-4pm.

It will feature a traditional silver band, BBQ, games, face painting, a car show, petting zoo and big birds too.

"This fete will bring the nostalgia of your childhood back to life!" said a spokesperson for the Braybrooke Jubilee Fete.

"It is free to get in, but be sure to bring some cash for the stalls."