Intriguing stories behind Lubenham homes – and what lies hidden behind their front doors
The illustrated presentation, titled 'History of My House', will take place on Tuesday August 8
By The Newsroom
Published 2nd Aug 2023, 09:57 BST- 1 min read
Intriguing stories behind some of the 'unsung houses of Lubenham' and what lies hidden behind their front doors will be the subject of Lubenham Heritage Group's next meeting.
The illustrated presentation, titled 'History of My House', will take place on Tuesday August 8, 7.30pm, at Lubenham Village Hall, Laughton Road, Lubenham, LR16 9TE.
Members £1.50, non-members £3.