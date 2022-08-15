International sporting event heads to skies over Harborough

The UK team. PICTURE: ANDREW CARPENTER

The Women's World Gliding Championship is taking place in the skies over Harborough.

The Gliding Centre at Husbands Bosworth has been transformed for 14 competition days to reveal the world champion.

There are 12 international teams including the UK, Argentina and Ukraine taking part.

Chairman of Leicestershire County Council Kevin Feltham flies a glider simulator. PICTURE: ANDREW CARPENTER

Teams will race around courses of up to 500km at speeds up to 130kph – all with no engine.

To celebrate the event – which began on August 13 – two concurrent launches took place in Market Harborough and Lutterworth.

And a free open weekend will be held at the Gliding Centre on Saturday August 20 and Sunday August 21 to see how the competition works.

Council leader Phil King said: “To have these championships hosted in our district is very exciting. We are happy to welcome the international teams to the area.

The women's world championship gliding ceremony opening on the Square in Market Harborough. PICTURE: ANDREW CARPENTER

"I hope people will visit the open events which are not to be missed.”