Hundreds to gather at Belvoir Castle for Great British Dog Walk

Hundreds of walkers, and dogs of all shapes and sizes, will be taking part to have fun, meet like-minded people and support Hearing Dogs for Deaf People, the charity that trains dogs to alert deaf people to important and life-saving sounds.

The walk is sponsored by Specsavers Audiologists, helping Hearing Dogs to raise more funds to change the lives of deaf people.

On the day there will be two walk options – either 8km or 3km routes, making it ideal for dog owners, families, single walkers, organised walking groups and those who simply want to meet lots of dogs and get a bit of exercise for a good cause.

The walk at Belvoir Castle will feature a fun dog show in the morning, have-a-go agility in the afternoon and a fundraising game, plus a ‘guess the weight of a cake’ competition.

It costs around £40,000 to fully train and support a hearing dog for the duration of its life and Hearing Dogs for Deaf People receives no government funding so every walker will be helping to transform the life of a deaf person.

Dawn Swepstone from Sawley was partnered with her hearing dog Digby in 2021, and now says she can’t imagine life without him.

Dawn said: “I contracted Meniere’s Disease in 2003, which eventually led to me becoming profoundly deaf. Over the years, my hearing aids became increasingly more powerful, yet less effective.

Dawn Swepstone with her hearing dog Digby

“I got to the stage where I couldn’t hear the doorbell when someone came to the door or, more worryingly, if someone was behind me when I was out and about. I went out socially less and less as I felt isolated when people around me were laughing and joking and I didn’t have a clue what had been said. I applied for a hearing dog in 2019.

“I became very depressed due to my hearing loss, and Digby has made me smile again. He’s also given me the confidence to go out on my own. People know I’m deaf when they see his Hearing Dog jacket and they’re more considerate as a result.

“At home, Digby’s my ‘super dog’! He tells me when someone’s at the door, he wakes me up in the morning and lets me know when my dinner is ready. Most importantly, he may one day save my life because he tells me when the smoke alarm is going off.”

Carina Hummel, Managing Director at Specsavers Audiology, which sponsors the Great British Dog Walk, said: “This is an excellent way for people to have fun, get some exercise, meet like-minded people and perhaps most importantly, meet lots of cute dogs while supporting a good cause.

“If every person who took part in the Great British Dog Walk raised just £10 by getting themselves or their dog sponsored, the charity could train another dog to alert deaf people to important and life-saving sounds that they would otherwise miss and help them to leave loneliness behind.

“We’re so proud of our involvement in the Great British Dog Walk and the fact that it helps to transform the lives of deaf people. We’re very much looking forward to the walks and hope lots of people in each area will come along and show their support.”

There is a free limited-edition Great British Dog Walk dog bandana for each adult ticket bought for the walk and working hearing dogs and puppies-in-training will be available to meet on the day.

Tickets to each event are £12 in advance or £15 on the day. While sponsorship is encouraged to help Hearing Dogs train more life-changing dogs, it is not essential.