How you can view stunning snowdrops in the Harborough district this winter

The two outstanding horticultural attractions at Tilton on the Hill and Great Glen are both taking part in the highly-acclaimed National Garden Scheme’s 2022 Snowdrop Festival.

Shake off the winter blues by popping out to admire and enjoy dazzling banks of stunning snowdrops at two glorious village gardens in Harborough district.

“On a wintry day there is nothing better than visiting a garden gleaming with one of the earliest flowering plants of the year.

“February is an ideal time to see snowdrops at their best along with hellebores and other early spring flowers,” said a festival spokeswoman.

“Spending time in one of our winter gardens is a great way to get out and enjoy gardens early in the year.

“There is something about snowdrops, tiny flowers they may be, but they do lift the spirits and tell us spring is coming.”

And you can see all the snowdrops you’d like at the wonderfully-named Hedgehog Hall at Tilton on the Hill (LE7 9DE).

The hall’s garden will be open to the public from 11am-4pm over the weekend of February 19-20.

Boasting half an acre of beautifully-managed garden, the whole majestic outdoors space is lit up by a host of superb snowdrops and early flowers displayed on terraces.

On the same weekend, less than 10 miles away, the magnificent garden at Westview at 1 St Thomas's Road, Great Glen (LE8 9EH) is also throwing its gates open to visitors.

“There is so much to see, including over 300 varieties of snowdrops and many winter treasures.

“They include cyclamen, hellebores, winter aconites, ranunculus ficaria, iris reticulata and early narcissus complimented by evergreen ferns, box and yew hedging,” said the spokeswoman.

“Depending on the weather, there may also be some crocus and early flowering shrubs such as Hamamelis, Sarcococca and Daphne. “Hot soup and homemade bread rolls will also be on sale to help keep out any winter chill.

“Visit our lovely gardens and at the same time raise money for charity, a winning combination.

“The National Garden Scheme has been a longstanding charity supporter making donations to many caring, nursing and cancer charities,” she added.

“Thanks to the generosity of garden owners, volunteers and visitors we have donated over £63 million to nursing and health charities. “Even though 2021 was a challenging year we still made an annual donation of over £3 million.

Our core beneficiaries included Macmillan Cancer Support, Marie Curie, Hospice UK and The Queen’s Nursing Institute.”