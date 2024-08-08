Highcross to celebrate Leicester's creative community with its 'Love of Art' event

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Highcross Shopping Centre is set to honour the city’s creative culture this summer, when its seasonal eight-day event, ‘Love of Art’, launches later this month.

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Wednesdays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harborough Mail, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Dubbed the fifth best creative hotspot in the UK, Leicester is home to a growing creative community, with vibrant street art, museums and galleries aplenty.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Paying homage to the city’s rich creative heritage, and its future, the event at Highcross will be taking place between 19 - 26 August as part of the centre’s Summer of Love series, and plans to put a series of talented artists, and their work, in the spotlight.

The event, which will be located on the lower mall, next to Damaged Society, will centre around a free-roaming art gallery, featuring displays from a variety of local artists, including painters, sketchers and fashion designers, among others, with shoppers not required to pre-book to visit.

Highcross Shopping Centre is set to honour the city’s creative culture this summer.

Alongside the gallery, shoppers will see live art in action, with a local artist set to create an interactive piece in the event’s window.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In addition to the free gallery and live art, crafting enthusiasts will also get the chance to take part in a range of different activities, including a giant colouring wall which, when complete, will reveal a themed mural. Shoppers can also get involved in a variety of one-hour crafting workshops on crocheting, mosaicking and embroidery, and a series of engaging paint and sip sessions, each hosted by local experts.

While participation in the workshops is free, space is limited, so shoppers looking to attend are being encouraged to secure tickets in advance.

Commenting on the upcoming arrival of the event, Jo Tallack, senior general manager at Highcross, said:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The event at Highcross will be taking place between 19 - 26 August.

“Following the success of events like our Spotlight LE1 initiative earlier this year, we’re once again supporting local artists from Leicester’s vibrant creative scene. We feel proud to be able to be a part of their journey, by providing a space where they can share their talent with others, creating a supportive environment for emerging artists to debut their work to a captive audience.

“For any shoppers who feel inspired by what they see, and wish to turn their hand to some crafting, our range of workshops will be the perfect chance to get involved and try something new, with help and guidance from a range of talented expert creatives from the local community. We’re pleased to be offering yet another free event for shoppers to enjoy, particularly now that the summer holidays have officially kick-started, and we’re confident it’ll be a big hit with people of all ages.”

Taking place at 2pm on Tuesday 20 August, and 6:30pm on Thursday 22 August, Highcross will also be working with the team at Frankie and Benny’s to host a pizza-making workshop, encouraging shoppers to express their creativity through the art of food. Participants will be provided with all the ingredients to make and top their own pizzas, which will then be baked in the restaurant’s oven before being served alongside the diners choice of sides, drinks and desserts (additional costs apply).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Pre-booking is required for the free workshops, as places are limited. Spaces can be booked online at: www.highcrossleicester.com/events/summer-of-love. Booking for the free-roaming gallery is not required, and walk-ins are encouraged.

For further information about other events taking place at Highcross, visit: www.highcrossleicester.com/ or follow the centre’s social media channels – Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and X.