Here's your chance to explore two beautiful gardens near Harborough at the start of September

You’ve got the chance to pop along to two beautiful gardens near Harborough at the start of September.

The gardens in South Kilworth and Desborough will be open on the weekend of September 4-5, as part of the National Garden Scheme.

Here are the details:

The open garden in South Kilworth

SOUTH KILWORTH

Pam Shave, the county organiser of the National Garden Scheme in Leicestershire, is opening up her garden on Saturday September 4 and Sunday September 5.

Dahlias, pelargoniums, cosmos, hydrangeas and a host of other plants and flowers will conjure up a dazzling show of late summer colour.

You’ll be able to go along to enjoy Pam’s pride and joy at her Oak Tree House home on North Road, South Kilworth, near Lutterworth, from 11am-4pm on the Saturday and from 11am-2pm on the Sunday.

The open garden in Desborough

There will be a plant sale on Saturday, scones and clotted cream will be available and dogs are welcome.

Tickets are £4 for adults and children are free.

You can find out much more about the National Garden Scheme in Leicestershire here: https://www.facebook.com/NGSLeicestershire

DESBOROUGH

Visitors can explore this beautiful town garden in 16, Leys Avenue, Desborough (NN14 2PY), on Sunday September 5 from 2 -5 pm.

The garden belongs to Beryl Norman, who said: "We have a town garden and specialise in Acer trees which are just turning to their beautiful autumn colours and we also grow dahlias and the dahlia bed is quite gorgeous with many and various colours and types.

"We also have a boat which has boxes of flowers on its seats and a stream plus two water features."

There will be plants for sale and teas and coffee with homemade cakes.

Entry is £3 with children free. There are two steps from the patio to the garden

Entrance monies will go to the NGS charities and money raised by plant sales and refreshments will go to Cransley Hospice.