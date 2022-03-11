Harborough Theatre will be screening a film to support the people of Ukraine

Go along to see a new film about a top young gymnast at a theatre in Market Harborough – and support the people of war-ravaged Ukraine.

Cinemas all over the UK have united behind Ukraine with a series of preview charity screenings of Olga - about a gifted female Ukrainian gymnast forced to train in exile.

Based at Harborough Theatre in Market Harborough town centre, Octagon Films is taking part in this national fundraising initiative.

Octagon Films will be showing Olga on Saturday March 19.

The first showing will be at 5.30pm and the second is at 7.45pm.

Ticket prices for members and non-members will be £5.

“Harborough Theatre have kindly waived their rental fee which is normally paid by Octagon so that all revenues will go to The Red Cross Disasters Emergency Committee Ukraine Humanitarian Appeal except for essential distributor's costs,” said Octagon Films.

Tickets are going on sale from today (Friday) at Quinns Bookshop on Three Crowns Yards off Market Harborough’s High Street as well as online.