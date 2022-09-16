Harborough school will share old memories and memorabilia at a fete to mark its 50th anniversary
Ridgeway Primary Academy is celebrating its 50th birthday with a school fete on Saturday September 24.
By Phil Hibble
Friday, 16th September 2022, 8:23 am
Updated
Friday, 16th September 2022, 8:23 am
There will be live music, BBQ, games and stalls, plus a display of old memories and memorabilia.
A spokesperson for the school said: "Come and spots faces from your school days and soak up the atmosphere. The whole of Harborough, including pupils past and present, are welcome to join us and help us celebrate. Free to attend and fun to be had!"
The fete will be taking place between 12-3pm.