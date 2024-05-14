Harborough residents invited to smell the roses during National Open Garden Scheme
Hedgehog Hall at Tilton on the Hill is opening up its gardens to visitors as part of the National Open Gardens Scheme on Saturday and Sunday May 18 and 19, from 11am to 4pm.
Visitors can get lost among lavender, stroll among colourful flower beds and take in the scents of herb-filled borders.
And, on the following Sunday (May 26), Westbrooke House near Market Harborough, will welcome visitors from 10am to 4.30pm to its rambling grounds, complete with borders bursting with oranges, yellows and reds, leading to the woodland path. There is also a walled garden with herbaceous planting, a kitchen garden and a courtyard.
The scheme, which launched nearly 100 years ago in 1928, raises money for nursing and health charities including MacMillan Cancer Support, Marie Curie and The Queen’s Nursing Institute.
Last year, the scheme raised a record annual sum of over £3.4million, which included £76,000 raised in Leicestershire.