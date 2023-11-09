Harborough Culture Cafe’s first Sunday Supplement

Responding to demand for daytime events, Harborough Culture Cafe is holding its first Sunday Supplement, an afternoon event (with optional cream scones!) at Louisa's Place on St Mary's Road.

Expert speakers will discuss the best books, films, exhibitions and theatrical productions of 2023, and give a hint about what to look out for in 2024.

Were you an 'Oppenheimer' fan, or did you prefer 'Barbie'?

Did you love, hate or avoid 'Spare'?

A new event for the Culture Cafe

With such a wide range of material, this is bound to be an interesting discussion - and you can join in by sharing your favourite cultural event of 2023.

Doors will open at 2.30pm, and the event will start at 3pm. Tickets cost £8.00 each, a little more than usual due to the nature of the event, and scones with jam and cream can be ordered in advance for £3.50 each.