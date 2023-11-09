Harborough Culture Cafe’s first Sunday Supplement
Expert speakers will discuss the best books, films, exhibitions and theatrical productions of 2023, and give a hint about what to look out for in 2024.
Were you an 'Oppenheimer' fan, or did you prefer 'Barbie'?
Did you love, hate or avoid 'Spare'?
With such a wide range of material, this is bound to be an interesting discussion - and you can join in by sharing your favourite cultural event of 2023.
Doors will open at 2.30pm, and the event will start at 3pm. Tickets cost £8.00 each, a little more than usual due to the nature of the event, and scones with jam and cream can be ordered in advance for £3.50 each.
You can buy tickets and order your scones from the Culture Cafe's website at www.harboroughculturecafe.org/the-sunday-supplement.