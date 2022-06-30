More than 230 vintage vehicles have already signed up for Market Harborough Classic Car Show a week on Sunday promising to make it a roaring success.

The popular motor spectacular will send the town centre into overdrive as it revs up to be staged between 10am and 4pm on Sunday July 10 for the first time in three years.

The packed extravaganza is being put on by local events company Harborough Live Events along with Harborough District Council.Hopes are rising for a fantastic day out for all the family after over 25,000 people packed into the town centre when it was last held in July 2019.

And at the moment the weather is set fair as the latest forecast for Market Harborough is for glorious sunshine with temperatures nudging a very warm 24C (75F).

You will be able to admire and enjoy an eclectic range of classic vehicles stretching back to the early 1900s from lorries to Lambrettas, Ferraris to fire engines and motorbikes to Mercedes.

Market Harborough’s High Street, The Square, Abbey Street, and Adam and Eve Street in the town centre will all be rammed with the pride and joy of scores of auto lovers.

There will also be food stalls, an ‘auto jumble’ (a sale of second-hand car parts for vehicle enthusiasts) and prizes up for grabs for anyone who enters a vehicle.

Cllr Phil King, who heads up Harborough council, said: “It is very exciting to have this event back in the district’s calendar. “It’s such a popular event and brings lots of visitors into the district which is great for visitors to the area - and great for our local shops and businesses.

“I really hope everyone comes along on the day.”

It is free to exhibit a vehicle.

Contact Harborough Live Events on [email protected] or phone 01858 469903 Monday to Friday 9am until 5pm.

Entrants can also register by post by writing to Harborough Live events, Unit 11 Sutton Court, Bath Street, Market Harborough LE16 9EQ.

Find out more on the Visit Harborough District website at: www.visitharborough.com/ccs2022