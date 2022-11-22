Harborough church is holding its Christmas 'three Cs' event this weekend
St Nicholas Church in Market Harborough is holding its Christmas 'three Cs' event this weekend.
22nd Nov 2022, 11:29am
The coffee, cake and chat event will run from 10am-1pm on Saturday November 26.
At this special occasion there will be a seasonal sales table with a large selection of festive gifts for all ages - and, of course, coffee and tea and delicious cake.
There will be also live music playing in church to add to the atmosphere.
All proceeds raised from the event will to go to the church funds.