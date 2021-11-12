Harborough Band will get people into the festive mood with their 'Prelude to Christmas' concert

Harborough Band are tuning up to get people into the festive mood as they prepare to stage their 'A Prelude to Christmas' concert on Saturday November 27.

The band will be playing with the Friends of St Dionysius at the High Street church at 7.30pm - and there will be a raffle and refreshments as well as great music.