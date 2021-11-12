Harborough Band will get people into the festive mood with their 'Prelude to Christmas' concert
The band will be playing with the Friends of St Dionysius at 7.30pm on Saturday November 27
Harborough Band are tuning up to get people into the festive mood as they prepare to stage their 'A Prelude to Christmas' concert on Saturday November 27.
The band will be playing with the Friends of St Dionysius at the High Street church at 7.30pm - and there will be a raffle and refreshments as well as great music.
You can buy a ticket from Maisie Lee on 07881 372325 and John Gilding on 07802 854249 as well as from the photographic counter at Mistrys Pharmacy on Market Harborough High Street.