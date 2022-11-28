Hallaton Christmas Fair returns this year with a range of gifts on offer

Hallaton Christmas Fair will take place on Saturday December 3 from 10am-4pm at Hallaton Church.

Organisers hope it will be a great opportunity for people to pick up some Christmas presents.

Organisers at the Hallaton Christmas Fair said: "After the success of the first Hallaton Christmas Fair last year, we are delighted to be holding this artisan Christmas Fair again on Saturday December 3.

"A curated selection of artisan makers offer truly unique gifts for everyone, so come along and start your countdown to Christmas with mulled wine and lunch at our pop up cafe, whilst enjoying your festive shopping."

There is free parking a short walk away and entry is £2, which includes a free raffle ticket.

A cafe open for hot and cold food and drinks and there is wheelchair access.