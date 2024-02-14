Half term in Harborough: Families invited to get creative at series of events across town

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Families are being invited to get creative at events taking place at various venues across Market Harborough this half term.

Included in the events are a dedicated artist commission and activities facilitated by the ‘Animating Leicestershire Towns’ project which is visiting five towns across Leicestershire including Market Harborough.

Adults and children will be able to take inspiration from old newspapers and magazines and reused cardboard crafted into building blocks to display messages. Artist Danielle Vaughan, who is known for turning ‘trash into treasure’ by repurposing ripped paper, is bringing an interactive thought-provoking event called ‘Building a Greener Future Together’ which has a sustainability and environment focus.

Families are being invited to get creative at events taking place at various venues across Market Harborough this half term. PICTURE: ANDREW CARPENTER

The Creative Leicestershire project is funded by Arts Council England and is supported by Harborough District Council. It will be based in Harborough Indoor Market with pop up sessions offered at Market Harborough Library, St Dionysius Church and The Eco Village. Events will run from Tuesday February 20 to Saturday 24 February.

The timetable is as follows:

Harborough Indoor Market, Northampton Road

Tuesday February 20 – 10am to 12pm and 1-3pm

Thursday February 22 – 10am to 12pm

Saturday February 24 – 10 to 12pm and 1-2pm

St Dionysius Church, Church Street

Wednesday February 21 – 10.30am to 1.30pm

Market Harborough Library, First Floor, The Symington Building, Adam and Eve Street

Thursday February 22 – 2-4pm

The Eco Village, 65 St Mary’s Road

Friday February 23 – 10am to 12pm

Cllr Phil Knowles, leader of Harborough District Council and Cabinet lead for culture, leisure, economy, and tourism, said: “It’s fantastic that Market Harborough is involved in this unique community arts project which will bring people of all ages together through creativity and shared views on environmental issues. As well as boosting town centre footfall there are wellbeing and health benefits through these social interaction opportunities.”