Great Bowden village fete will raise funds for local charities
It will be held at the recreation ground and community pavilion
By The Newsroom
Monday, 22nd August 2022, 5:12 pm
Updated
Monday, 22nd August 2022, 5:14 pm
Great Bowden residents are gearing up for a fete to raise money for local charities.
Between midday and 4pm on Sunday September 4, the free village fete will be held at the recreation ground and community pavilion.
It will include a bar, pizza by Bowden Stores, live music, stalls and games including bale pushing and inter-pub tug of war between the Shoulder of Mutton and The Red Lion.
Money raised will support village groups and charities.