Get yourself a bargain at a rummage sale in Market Harborough this month
It is being held on September 30
Published 20th Sep 2023, 10:23 BST- 1 min read
Updated 20th Sep 2023, 10:23 BST
Get yourself a bargain at a rummage sale in Market Harborough this month.
The event is being held on Saturday September 30 at the Catholic Hall, Our Lady of Victories Catholic Church, Fairfield Road, between 9am-12pm.
Good as new clothes and household items will be on sale.
There will also be tea, coffee and cakes available, plus a raffle.
The event is being held in aid of the Catholic Bazaar which is being held on December 2 at the same venue.