News you can trust since 1854
BREAKING
Paris Fury welcomes seventh child with husband Tyson Fury
Ken Livingstone suffering from Alzheimer’s, family announces
Cost of living payment: Exact date £300 boost will be paid this autumn
Liz Truss claims from fund for ex-PMs despite only 49 days in office
World's oldest Post Office is saved
Newcastle fan stabbed in Milan ahead of Champions League match

Get yourself a bargain at a rummage sale in Market Harborough this month

It is being held on September 30
By The Newsroom
Published 20th Sep 2023, 10:23 BST- 1 min read
Updated 20th Sep 2023, 10:23 BST
The rammage sale is being held on Saturday September 30 at the Catholic Hall at Our Lady of Victories Catholic Church in Fairfield Road, 9am-12pm.The rammage sale is being held on Saturday September 30 at the Catholic Hall at Our Lady of Victories Catholic Church in Fairfield Road, 9am-12pm.
The rammage sale is being held on Saturday September 30 at the Catholic Hall at Our Lady of Victories Catholic Church in Fairfield Road, 9am-12pm.

Get yourself a bargain at a rummage sale in Market Harborough this month.

The event is being held on Saturday September 30 at the Catholic Hall, Our Lady of Victories Catholic Church, Fairfield Road, between 9am-12pm.

Good as new clothes and household items will be on sale.

There will also be tea, coffee and cakes available, plus a raffle.

The event is being held in aid of the Catholic Bazaar which is being held on December 2 at the same venue.

Related topics:Market Harborough