The rammage sale is being held on Saturday September 30 at the Catholic Hall at Our Lady of Victories Catholic Church in Fairfield Road, 9am-12pm.

Get yourself a bargain at a rummage sale in Market Harborough this month.

The event is being held on Saturday September 30 at the Catholic Hall, Our Lady of Victories Catholic Church, Fairfield Road, between 9am-12pm.

Good as new clothes and household items will be on sale.

There will also be tea, coffee and cakes available, plus a raffle.