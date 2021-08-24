Get ready to hit the beach this bank holiday weekend - right here in Harborough!

The three-day Harborough Beachfest extravaganza.will taeke place at Market Harborough’s 90-acre Showground off Leicester Road from Saturday until Monday.

Thousands of people in Harborough are whipping out the sun cream and their cossies as they get ready to hit the beach this bank holiday weekend – and they won’t have far to go.

The three-day Harborough Beachfest extravaganza will take place at Market Harborough’s 90-acre Showground off Leicester Road from Saturday until Monday.

And even the notorious English summer weather is looking set fair as kids, mums and dads, grandparents and carers dig out the old buckets and spades more usually seen in action at Skeggie or Sunny Hunny.

Michael Preston is staging the all-action festival as managing director of the Fleckney Group after last year’s event had to be cancelled amid the Covid pandemic.

And Michael told the Harborough Mail: “We can’t wait to put this year’s Beachfest on after last summer’s sadly had to be called off.

“We’ve got loads of entertainment, shows, music and acts lined up right across this bank holiday weekend.

“The kids are going to love it – and their families are going to love it too,” said Michael, who’s based in Fleckney.

“Our tickets cost from as little as £6.

“But please book now to avoid missing out and being disappointed.

“We are limiting the number of visitors so I’d urge everyone to pre-book just to make sure.

“We will also be getting behind the Bodie Hodges Foundation, a brilliant local charity which supports bereaved families, and our amazing regional Air Ambulance service.

“So come along and have the time of your lives – and help support two fantastic local causes as well.”

Michael said all Covid guidelines will be followed to ensure the safety of everyone.

“We will be fully compliant with the latest government restrictions on social distancing.

“We will have large walkways throughout the site to prevent coming into close contact with anyone else.

“The toilets at present will be individual units which will be spaced a minimum of two metres apart,” he said.

“They will be cleaned and sanitised regularly - and there will be ample hand sanitising facilities available.

“Gazebos and pop-up shelters, however, are not permitted.”

Festival-goers will be able to tuck into a wide selection of food and drink available to buy on the sprawling Showground site on the northern edge of Market Harborough.

Bands such as Queenz and Frankie’s Guys will belt out hit after well-loved hit.

And there’ll also be a massive beach with deckchairs, popup café and bar, live dinosaur show and fairground rides among many other attractions to keep everyone from 2 to 92 happy and entertained.