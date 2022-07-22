Get ready for an explosive fireworks show in the Harborough district next month

Stanford Hall in Swinford, near Lutterworth, will stage the second episode of this year’s Firework Champions catalogue of events on Saturday August 6.

Three top pyrotechnic companies will battle to win over spectators who vote for their favourite display via an innovative SMS voting system.

Celestial Fireworks, Smart Pyro and Phase One Fireworks will all compete against each other.

Hosts MLE Pyrotechnics will cap the spectacular off with their own closing display.

Music and interviews, fairground rides, a drone show and a wide range of food and drink vendors will also be laid on.

Mat Lawrence, managing director at MLE Pyrotechnics, said: “What better way to continue our event tour than with the captivating Stanford Hall?

“The second Firework Champions event of 2022 is going to be an absolute delight since we’ve spent so long with the planning stages.”

Gates will open at 4pm.