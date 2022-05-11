Frontline workers are being given the chance to grab a free frontline seat at Queen’s Platinum Jubilee event in Harborough

Komodo Fireworks are giving away 500 free tickets for the show on Sunday June 5 to say a huge thank you to the workers.
You’ll get the chance to go along to the event at the 90-acre Showground site off Leicester Road to crown the epic four-day jubilee jamboree.
And you’ll be able to enjoy live music, the aeroSPARX aerial display team and a fireworks finale to bring the curtain down from Market Harborough-based Komodo Fireworks.
You can grab your tickets from 9am on Monday May 16.
To qualify you must be a recipient of the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee and have a valid blue light card.
The special commemorative medal is being awarded to serving frontline members of the police, fire and ambulance emergency services, prison services and Armed Forces.
There will be a maximum of two tickets per person. Visit: https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/harborough-platinum-jubilee-weekend-tickets-269088981387