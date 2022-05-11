Frontline workers are being given the chance to grab a free frontline seat at Queen’s Platinum Jubilee event in Harborough

Komodo Fireworks are giving away 500 free tickets for the show on Sunday June 5 to say a huge thank you to the workers.

Komodo Fireworks are giving away 500 free tickets for the show on Sunday June 5 to say a huge thank you to the workers.

You’ll get the chance to go along to the event at the 90-acre Showground site off Leicester Road to crown the epic four-day jubilee jamboree.

And you’ll be able to enjoy live music, the aeroSPARX aerial display team and a fireworks finale to bring the curtain down from Market Harborough-based Komodo Fireworks.

You can grab your tickets from 9am on Monday May 16.

To qualify you must be a recipient of the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee and have a valid blue light card.

The special commemorative medal is being awarded to serving frontline members of the police, fire and ambulance emergency services, prison services and Armed Forces.