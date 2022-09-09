Flower festival will celebrate the Queen’s life at church near Lutterworth this weekend
A book of condolence will be also available
By Phil Hibble
Friday, 9th September 2022, 12:36 pm
Updated
Friday, 9th September 2022, 1:02 pm
The flower festival at Bitteswell church planned as a celebration to the Queen, depicted through wonderful floral displays, will still take place this weekend.
Visitors can see the displays on Saturday September 10 and Sunday September 11, from 10.30 am-4.30 pm.
Organisers said that following yesterday’s sad news of the Queen's passing, the format has changed.
The church will be open to everyone for quiet reflection.
A book of condolence will be available.
As a mark of respect other planned activities will not be taking place but refreshments will be available.