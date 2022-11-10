The Fleckney Christmas Tree Festival will return this year at St Nicholas Church.

With a gap during Covid when a Christmas Tree trail was held instead, the festival is now in its 13th year and will take place on Saturday November 26 (10am – 5pm) and Sunday November 27 (12pm – 5pm).

Organiser Penny Russell said: "More than 30 trees are booked in and promise a spectacular display all set against the beautiful medieval background of the historic church of St Nicholas.

"Remembering Christmas is not always a happy occasion for some, the event features a special Memorial Tree where names of loved ones who are no longer with us can be written on cards and hung on the tree."

Entry is free (donations appreciated) and visitors are asked to vote for their favourite tree with prizes for the most popular entries.

Also on offer are refreshments, a tombola, prize draw and Christmas craft stall.