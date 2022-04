Two of the country’s best fireworks teams will be lighting up Market Harborough over the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee weekend in June.

Locally-based AeroSparx and Komodo Fireworks are already gearing up to wow the town with their spectacular night-time show on Sunday June 5.

The pyrotechnics experts will top off a line-up of live tribute bands and all-action entertainment at Harborough Showground off Leicester Road.