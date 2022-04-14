Find out more about Harborough Welland u3a at open morning

The Harborough Welland u3a is holding an open morning on April 25.

The event will run from 10.30am-12pm at the Methodist Church on Northampton Road, Market Harborough.

Everyone is invited to find out more about the group, which offers a variety of activities for retired people.

Marketing officer Kate Helm said: "People are invited to drop in for free refreshments and see for themselves how retirement time can be a chance to learn new things, share interests and make new friends."