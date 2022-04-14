Find out more about Harborough Welland u3a at open morning
The Harborough Welland u3a is holding an open morning on April 25.
By Phil Hibble
Thursday, 14th April 2022, 11:20 am
The event will run from 10.30am-12pm at the Methodist Church on Northampton Road, Market Harborough.
Everyone is invited to find out more about the group, which offers a variety of activities for retired people.
Marketing officer Kate Helm said: "People are invited to drop in for free refreshments and see for themselves how retirement time can be a chance to learn new things, share interests and make new friends."
For more information visit hwu3a.org.uk