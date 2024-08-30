Find out more about free heritage open day events in the Harborough area

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Heritage Open Days is back this September with thousands of free events across Leicester and Leicestershire to experience.

Organised by the National Trust, supported by players of People’s Postcode Lottery and run by thousands of local organisations and volunteers, this year the event has a total of 65 events listed across Leicester and Leicestershire for you to enjoy.

With organisations across Leicester and Leicestershire taking part, this is your opportunity to find out about areas of the city and county not usually open to the public.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Wednesdays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harborough Mail, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This year, there are five places to visit in the Harborough district - here they are:

The Heritage Open Day events in the Harborough district (clockwise, from top left): The Symington Building, Kibworth Harcourt Post Mill, Foxton Canal Museum, Lutterworth and the Foxton Inclined Plane Boat near to completion in 1899.

Inclined Plane Boat Lift Site Tour

In-depth history and behind-the-scenes access, with stunning views from the top of the inclined plane. The tour includes “engaging stories and fun facts from knowledgeable guides”

Location: Middle Lock, Gumley Road, Foxton, LE16 7RA.

Booking: Tuesday, September 10. In person, book on the day.

Foxton Canal Museum

Foxton Locks is a place where the minds of engineers and the hard working hands of the navvy have shaped the landscape in a dramatic way. As well as the famous staircase of ten locks climbing up the hillside, there are also the remains of a gigantic boat lift. The museum tells the story of the lift, locks and lives associated with Foxton Locks. It is home to a treasure trove of artefacts and exhibitions; all housed in the reconstructed boilerhouse which once powered the boat lift.

Location: Middle Lock, Gumley Road, Foxton, LE16 7RA.

Booking: Multiple dates available. In person, pre-booking not required.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Market Harborough to Melbourne! Corsets that travelled the globe

Take a guided tour inside The Symington Building. Hear about the building’s past and present, the family corsetry business, their workforce and it’s great community. See archive materials and artefacts close up.

Location: Harborough District Council and Harborough Museum, The Symington Building, Adam & Eve Street, Market Harborough, LE16 7AG.

Booking: Multiple dates available. In person, pre-booking required.

Guided Tours of Kibworth Harcourt Post Mill

Go on a guided tour of this fascinating windmill, not normally open to the public, which was recently repaired and rescued from the Heritage at Risk Register.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Location: Kibworth Harcourt Post Mill, Windmill Farm, Langton Road, Kibworth Harcourt, LE8 0PR.

Booking: Multiple dates available. In person, pre-booking required.

Lutterworth’s travel and transport through time

Delve into the past of the market town of Lutterworth, discover the important story of passenger stagecoaching, learn about Lutterworth Railway Station and the history behind the Magna Park Distribution site that was Bitteswell Aerodrome.

Archive photos and artefacts will be on display and museum volunteers will share their local knowledge and history of the town.

Location: 12 Market Street, Lutterworth, LE17 4EH.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Booking: Multiple dates available In person Pre-booking not required.

Leicester City Mayor Peter Soulsby said: “I would like to thank everyone involved in organising these events, in particular our team of passionate volunteers, without whom none of this would be possible.”

For more information, visit the Heritage Open Days website and type “Leicester” into the search bar.