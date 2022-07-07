Find out more about free drop-in activities for children across Harborough district over the summer holidays

The sessions will feature expert coaching stints from local basketball experts

Action-packed free drop-in activities are being staged for children and young people across Harborough district over the summer holidays.

They will feature expert coaching stints from local basketball and skateboarding VIPs.

The sessions will come on the back of the success of the recent School Community Safety Roadshows, ‘Respect and Tolerate’, ‘Lighter Nights’ and ‘Safer Summer’ campaigns.

The Community Safety Partnership is hosting a catalogue of events designed to appeal to youngsters targeting sporting excitement during the long school break.

Aimed at 12–17 year olds, the events will be held at five locations across Harborough.

They will kick off with a week of activity to mark national Anti-Social Behaviour Week from Monday July 18 to Friday July 22.

Local basketball stars Leicester Riders will be taking coaching sessions throughout the week.

And there will be action-packed activities with Fiesta Sports and staff from Lutterworth Sports Centre.

Each event will have additional (non-sport) activities led by Harborough District Children and Young People’s Charity’s (HCYC) youth workers at their Chill-Out Bus alongside refreshments from the Really Awesome Coffee Co’s coffee van.

The other events will take place weekly on Thursdays.

Coaching will be available at skate parks from the Skate Parlour and a special mobile skate park is going to Kibworth thanks to the district-based Highline Adventure.

Harborough district councillor Simon Whelband said: “These are really exciting activities and I know young people will be really keen to take part.

“The summer period can be a time when anti-social behaviour becomes more prevalent.

“But the aim of hosting these events is to give young people something fun to do and create hubs of socially-acceptable activities in our open spaces.”

Activities on offer are:

Monday July 18 - 3pm – 5pm, Leicester Riders and HCYC @ the MUGA on Warwick Park, Kibworth Harcourt

Tuesday July 19 - 3pm – 5pm, Leicester Riders and HCYC @ the MUGA on Manor Field Recreation Ground, Thurnby

Wednesday July 20 - 3pm – 5pm, Leicester Riders and HCYC @ the MUGA on Burford Green Recreation Ground, Market Harborough

Thursday July 21 - 3pm – 5pm, Leicester Riders and HCYC @ the MUGA on Frolesworth Road Recreation Ground, Broughton Astley

Friday July 22 - 3pm – 5pm, Fiesta Sports and HCYC @ the MUGA on Coventry Road Recreation Ground, Lutterworth

Thursday July 28 - 3pm – 5pm, Si-Sports @ MUGA on Manor Field Recreation Ground, Thurnby

Thursday August 4 - 3pm-5pm, Skate Parlour @ Bellfields Skate Park, Little Bowden, Market Harborough

Thursday August 11 - 11am – 5pm, Mobile Skate Park @ Barnards Way Carpark, Warwick Park, Kibworth

Thursday August 18 - 3pm – 5pm, Skate Parlour @ Frolesworth Road Skate Park, Broughton Astley

Thursday August 25 - 3pm – 5pm, Skate Parlour @ Coventry Road Skate Park, Lutterworth.

There is no need for you to book to attend – just turn up and take part for free.

Emergency contact details will be required by all participants of any sporting activity.