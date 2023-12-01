News you can trust since 1854
BREAKING

Find out about the history of Christmas food - with tasters - at event in Little Bowden

A talk about the history of Christmas food - with tasters - will take place in Little Bowden.
By The Newsroom
Published 1st Dec 2023, 10:15 GMT
Updated 1st Dec 2023, 10:15 GMT
Chairman Kevin Millard at the previous ‘Taste the Different’ event.Chairman Kevin Millard at the previous ‘Taste the Different’ event.
Chairman Kevin Millard at the previous ‘Taste the Different’ event.

After the success of the ‘Taste the Difference’ in September 2021 when the Little Bowden Society resumed meetings after Covid, chairman Kevin Millard and his wife Irene will present an evening on the theme ‘Christmas Food and Drink, why do we it?’, on Wednesday, December 20.

The meeting will be held at the St. Nicholas Church Hall, Little Bowden at 7.30pm. Non-members welcome.