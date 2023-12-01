Find out about the history of Christmas food - with tasters - at event in Little Bowden
A talk about the history of Christmas food - with tasters - will take place in Little Bowden.
After the success of the ‘Taste the Difference’ in September 2021 when the Little Bowden Society resumed meetings after Covid, chairman Kevin Millard and his wife Irene will present an evening on the theme ‘Christmas Food and Drink, why do we it?’, on Wednesday, December 20.
The meeting will be held at the St. Nicholas Church Hall, Little Bowden at 7.30pm. Non-members welcome.