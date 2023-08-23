Sometimes, as we rush about our daily lives, we stop noticing the beautiful countryside that surrounds us. Maybe we have some favourite well-worn walks but lack the time and confidence to explore a new area and find out about its paths, villages and the stories they contain. The area around Market Harborough certainly has plenty to offer: rolling countryside, ancient pastures and farmland, streams, woodland spinneys and some of the most beautiful villages in Leicestershire, and maybe even the country.

In order to showcase the extraordinary area that we are fortunate to live in, two experienced local guides, James Carpenter and George Keeping, with support from Harborough District Council and local travel firm ‘Involved Holidays’, have organised a Walking Festival which is currently offering six guided walks over the period from Sunday 10th to Sunday 17th September. James is a trained Blue Badge Tourist Guide and a member of the Institute of Tourist Guides, who has lived locally all his life. History has been his passion and with a background in farming, he has the wealth of knowledge to make any walk a thoroughly delightful experience. Assisting James is George, an outdoor writer and footpaths researcher, who has written and contributed to guidebooks across the Midlands. With a background in archaeology, he is as fascinated with what goes on beneath the soil as he is with the landscapes of Harborough District above.

The walks are between 4½ and 7½ miles in length, cost £7 per person, and include favourites such as Launde and Wistow, as well as some maybe less-familiar areas around Welham and Shangton. Full details of all walks are on the Festival website.