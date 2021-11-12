Fancy running through the streets of Lutterworth dressed up as Santa – while helping local charities?

The Lutterworth Rotary Charity Santa Fun Run will take place on Sunday November 28

Fancy running through the streets of Lutterworth dressed up as Santa – while backing vital local charities at the same time?

Then the Lutterworth Rotary Charity Santa Fun Run on Sunday November 28 is just what you’re looking for.

The fun-packed festive spectacular will start out from Lutterworth College at 11am.

You can run, you can jog, you can walk - whatever suits you.

Marshals along the route will keep you bang on track - and first aid support is available if needs be.

Lutterworth’s town band will welcome you back in and all runners will receive a medal - and possibly a mince pie.

Santa suits will be available from Max Electrical, Palmers of Ullesthorpe and Wild about Pets in Broughton Astley.

This will be the 12th time the special yuletide event has been held - and over £100,000 has been raked in for charities.

The regional Air Ambulance service, Age Concern Lutterworth, Share and Care, HeartWise, Crohn's and Colitis Charity and the Mayor's Appeal will all benefit from this year’s run.

You can choose between the usual 4km (2.5 mile) and 5.7km (3.5 mile) routes around Lutterworth.

The entry fee is £10 for adults and £5 for 16 and under - and this will include a free Santa suit, hat and beard.

Leaflets which include an entry form are available at many local shops.