Fairtrade brunch event will take place in Harborough this weekend
Roll up to the Methodist Church in Market Harborough on Saturday (March 5) to tuck into a Fairtrade brunch.
The event is going ahead from 10am-12.30pm at the church on Northampton Road, Market Harborough.
Bacon rolls and vegetarian sausage baps, pancakes and homemade cakes will be on sale.
You’ll also be able to enjoy fairly-traded chocolate and other Fairtrade goods during Fairtrade Fortnight as well as take part in a chocolate quiz.
“It’s also a chance to meet some of the Sustainable Harborough Community and ask your questions about the climate injustice of unfair trade and the climate crisis,” said the organisers.