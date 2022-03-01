Fairtrade brunch event will take place in Harborough this weekend

Roll up to the Methodist Church in Market Harborough on Saturday (March 5) to tuck into a Fairtrade Brunch.

The event is going ahead from 10am-12.30pm at the church on Northampton Road, Market Harborough.

Bacon rolls and vegetarian sausage baps, pancakes and homemade cakes will be on sale.

You’ll also be able to enjoy fairly-traded chocolate and other Fairtrade goods during Fairtrade Fortnight as well as take part in a chocolate quiz.