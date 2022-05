The Open Gardens scheme is being staged in Church Langton and East Langton from 1pm-5pm on Sunday May 22.

You’ll be able to admire eight gardens in Church Langton and five in nearby East Langton.

A gardens’ guide and refreshments will be available at Church Langton Community Hall.