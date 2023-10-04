Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The night run starts at 7.30pm on Thursday, 2nd November and the dawn run at 6.30am on Friday 3rd November, with many people choosing to enter them both!

Both races offer runners the unique opportunity to run out and back through the very long and very dark Oxendon Tunnel. At 422 metres long, the old railway tunnel really is an imposing sight and pitch black. Whilst mood lighting is provided in the tunnel, head torches are a must!

Mary Pearson, Race Harborough’s Event Director, said: “We are so looking forward to Everyone Active Tunnel Vision 2023 and are indebted to Everyone Active for their generous sponsorship of the event.

Runners are encouraged to wear their most colourful running kit for Everyone Active Tunnel Vision

“The races offer runners of all abilities the opportunity to come together and run at night and dawn, as well as share the experience of running through the tunnel.

“We actively encourage all runners to wear their brightest and most colourful running kit, as well as glow in the dark attire, to help create a brilliant fun atmosphere and sea of colour along the Brampton Valley Way.”

Eloise Pickard, Contract Sales Manager of Everyone Active, said: “Our staff have been attending the tunnel run for years and after attending myself for the first time last year I was amazed at what a huge community event it is bringing groups of all abilities together. Here at Everyone Active we want to support these local events as much as we can to encourage everyone to keep active in fun and social ways.”

Entries for Everyone Active Tunnel Vision 2023 can be made via: https://raceharborough.co.uk/night-run/