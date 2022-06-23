Event will encourage people to take up angling at Foxton Locks

An event encouraging people to take up angling is to go ahead at Foxton Locks near Market Harborough.

An event encouraging people to take up angling is to go ahead at Foxton Locks near Market Harborough.

It will be held as the UK’s biggest-ever participation initiative urging people to enjoy fishing gets under way in the East Midlands.

The Canal & River Trust charity will be offering one-to-one coaching to encourage you to pick up a fishing rod and enjoy spending time by the water’s edge.

And they will be visiting the world-famous Foxton Locks on the Grand Union Canal from 9.30am-4pm on Sunday July 10.

Adults as well as children aged six and above are being invited to go along and take part.

Phil Mulligan, regional director at the Canal & River Trust, said: “Fishing is fun, it's good for your mind and body, and it's something the whole family can enjoy.

“Summer 2022 marks 10 years since canals in England and Wales were put in trust to the nation and became a charitable cause.

“It’s fantastic that we’re going to be able to offer Let’s Fish! to more people than ever, with space for thousands of people to receive one-to-one tuition from our experienced coaches.”

The Let’s Fish! programme has gone from strength to strength since being introduced in 2016 with over 25,000 people having taking part.

For details of this year’s current event programme, visit: www.canalrivertrust.org.uk/lets-fish