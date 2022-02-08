Enjoy the snowdrops in a pretty village near Harborough

The village of Ashley is hosting its popular biennial snowdrop event from 12midday to 3.30pm.

You are being invited to go along on a stunning snowdrop walk this Sunday (February 13) in a pretty village near Market Harborough.

The village of Ashley is hosting its popular biennial snowdrop event from 12midday to 3.30pm.

Starting at the church in Ashley, tickets with a map for the walk are £6 for adults - and include hot soup and a roll to warm you up.

Seven private gardens will be open on the day to explore and enjoy.

As well as blizzards of snowdrops you’ll also be able to appreciate and admire beautiful trees, new-born lambs and chickens (Ashley farm shop), pigs and rare breed Leicestershire sheep.

Not to mention sinking a pint at the George Pub while teas and cakes will also be on sale after the walk.

