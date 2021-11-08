Enjoy a variety of stalls, food, music and live entertainment at Christmas market and Food Fair in Kibworth

Kibworth Beauchamp Parish Council is staging Kibworth Christmas Market and Food Fair at the village’s library, village hall and scout hut on Wednesday December 8.

You are being invited to go along to a special Christmas market in a Harborough district village and bag that something magical for a loved one or friend.

Kibworth Beauchamp Parish Council is staging Kibworth Christmas Market and Food Fair at the village’s library, village hall and scout hut on Wednesday December 8.

It will go ahead from 6pm to 9pm.

“There will be a variety of stalls, food, music and live entertainment,” said the parish council.