Enjoy a variety of stalls, food, music and live entertainment at Christmas market and Food Fair in Kibworth
It will be held at the village hall and scout hut on Wednesday December 8
Monday, 8th November 2021, 11:31 am
Updated
Monday, 8th November 2021, 11:32 am
You are being invited to go along to a special Christmas market in a Harborough district village and bag that something magical for a loved one or friend.
Kibworth Beauchamp Parish Council is staging Kibworth Christmas Market and Food Fair at the village’s library, village hall and scout hut on Wednesday December 8.
It will go ahead from 6pm to 9pm.
“There will be a variety of stalls, food, music and live entertainment,” said the parish council.
“We look forward to seeing you all there.”