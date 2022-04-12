Easter Saturday event at Medbourne Village Hall

Roll up at the village hall in Medbourne on Easter Saturday and tuck in to food and drink with your family and friends.

You’ll be able to buy tea, coffee, drinks and cake between 4.30pm and 6pm while you’re also being invited to take along a picnic to the pretty Harborough district village.