Easter Saturday event at Medbourne Village Hall
People are invited to take along a picnic
By Red Williams
Tuesday, 12th April 2022, 11:28 am
Roll up at the village hall in Medbourne on Easter Saturday and tuck in to food and drink with your family and friends.
You’ll be able to buy tea, coffee, drinks and cake between 4.30pm and 6pm while you’re also being invited to take along a picnic to the pretty Harborough district village.
And relax while the children are making cards, finding eggs and having Easter fun – and there are also prizes to be won.