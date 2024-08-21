Dogs galore and mini fire engine rides part of upcoming Lutterworth Fire Station open day

The fire service is hosting a series of open days.

A ride in a fire engine is on offer at Lutterworth Fire Station as part of a series of open days across Leicestershire.

The open days give people young and old the chance to see real life fire engines plus the mini fire engine, bouncy castles, meet the search and rescue dogs, stalls and games with food/refreshments. Also included on the day will be live rescue and fire demonstrations, specialist appliances and equipment as well as the “smoke house challenge”.

LFRS said the aim of the events is to promote fire safety messages through “lots of fun activities for kids and adults.” Also included on the day will be the hazard express – a mobile education unit from the Leicestershire Fire and Rescue Service that aims to educate drivers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Wednesdays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harborough Mail, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The open day at Lutterworth Fire and Rescue Station takes place on Sunday, September 1, from 10am until 4pm.

Other events will be held at Uppingham Fire and Rescue Station on Saturday, August 24, from 11am until 4pm, Southern Fire and Rescue Station, Meridian E, Leicester on Sunday, September 8 and Western Fire and Rescue Station in New Parks, Leicester on Saturday, September 14.

The final one this year takes place at Castle Donington Fire and Rescue Station on Saturday September 21, from 11am until 4pm.

The service said it also has a presence at many of the events that take place across the city and county which include the Riverside Festival, PRIDE, Mela, Diwali and many more.

To find out more, go to the Leicestershire Fire and Rescue Service website and search “events”.