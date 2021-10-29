Details released for the Christmas lights switch on and other festive events in Harborough and Lutterworth

Harborough District Council is working alongside local shops and businesses to stage the traditional Christmas lights switch on in The Square in Market Harborough on Friday November 19.

You’ll be able to really get into the Christmas spirit as Market Harborough and Lutterworth gear up for the festive season over the next few weeks.

The Christmas tree will wow families as it’s spectacularly lit up on the night.

And it’s once again being provided by Market Harborough Building Society, whose building sits right on The Square.

The town’s shops will also be opening late that night.

And a Christmas food and drink market will be running in The Square and nearby Commons car park on Friday November 19, Saturday November 20 and Sunday November 21.

The Christmas lights switch on event in Lutterworth, run by the town council, is to go ahead on Friday November 26.