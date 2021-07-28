A line-up of wartime aircraft will be flying fantastic displays at Cosby’s 100-acre Foxlands Farm

The country’s biggest Second World War spectacular will go ahead on the edge of the Harborough district at the start of September.

Thousands of people from across Harborough as well as from throughout the East Midlands are set to head to the hugely-popular Victory Show.

The three-day extravaganza dedicated to World War II will be staged at Cosby from Friday September 3 - Sunday September 5.

The Victory Show’s all-action event incorporates an Educational Day for schoolchildren and their teachers on the opening day.

And up to 1,000 youngsters will attend from schools from all over Leicestershire.

They will get a fascinating insight into what life was like during the war years from 1939-1945 – and conduct question and answer sessions with many of the 70-plus re-enactor groups.

“This will be a great start to the children’s academic year and an experience they will never forget,” said the show’s organisers.

Saturday and Sunday will see the attraction in full swing with military vehicles and the largest collection of 1940s living history displays in the UK.

Iconic warplanes such as the Spitfire, Hawker Hurricane and American P-51 Mustang will fly each day – weather permitting - as well as the country’s largest Second World War battle re-enactment.

The much-anticipated Victory Show will also give the local economy a massive shot in the arm with at least 15,000 fans set to roll up across the weekend.

“The village of Cosby will be ‘filled to the brim’ with family audiences and enthusiasts alike.

“The main aim of the Victory Show is to provide a WWII-themed event for the whole family to enjoy, regardless of age and interest,” said the organisers.

“The show wishes to commemorate all the World War Two veterans because without them our lives would be so different today.

“The Victory Show is keen to attract as many veterans as possible to the show.

“Veterans wishing to attend are very welcome and will be hosted within their own marquee to a complimentary light lunch and live music, where it’s free for them to attend with a family member or carer.”

Daytime entertainment attracts families, older people and professional people from not only Leicestershire but across Britain, Europe and even beyond.

“First time visitors will not be disappointed and can truly expect a fantastic day out!

“The on-going success of the show is due to the range and breadth of our programme, the energy and expertise of our staff and the high level of publicity, press and TV coverage that we achieve for the event,” said the organisers.

“The event also supports a number of charities to help them raise much-needed funds.”