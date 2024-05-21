Colour queen Roisin Quinn is special guest at Harborough district garden centre's meet and greet

Roisin Quinn will be there to meet and greet interior design fans.

The winner of this year’s BBC’s Interior Design Masters will be appearing at a popular garden centre in the Harborough district.

Residents are invited to a free meet and greet event at Bailey’s Barn with design master Roisin Quinn on Friday (May 24), 11am to 3pm.

The event will be followed by a summer table styling session and a Q&A in the walled garden.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harborough Mail, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The ‘queen of colour’ will also be creating her own special bouquet guided by the centre’s resident florist.