Colour queen Roisin Quinn is special guest at Harborough district garden centre's meet and greet
The winner of this year’s BBC’s Interior Design Masters will be appearing at a popular garden centre in the Harborough district.
Residents are invited to a free meet and greet event at Bailey’s Barn with design master Roisin Quinn on Friday (May 24), 11am to 3pm.
The event will be followed by a summer table styling session and a Q&A in the walled garden.
The ‘queen of colour’ will also be creating her own special bouquet guided by the centre’s resident florist.
Tickets are not required.