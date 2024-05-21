Colour queen Roisin Quinn is special guest at Harborough district garden centre's meet and greet

Published 21st May 2024, 12:21 BST
Roisin Quinn will be there to meet and greet interior design fans.
The winner of this year’s BBC’s Interior Design Masters will be appearing at a popular garden centre in the Harborough district.

Residents are invited to a free meet and greet event at Bailey’s Barn with design master Roisin Quinn on Friday (May 24), 11am to 3pm.

The event will be followed by a summer table styling session and a Q&A in the walled garden.

The ‘queen of colour’ will also be creating her own special bouquet guided by the centre’s resident florist.

Tickets are not required.

