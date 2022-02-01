Classic Car Show is set to roar back into Harborough this summer for the first time in three years

The Classic Car Show is set to roar back into Market Harborough this summer for the first time in three years.

More than 250 vintage vehicles will line streets in the heart of Market Harborough with thousands of people poised to pour into town.

Harborough District Council is teaming up with Harborough Live Events to host the popular motor extravaganza.

The car show attracted over 25,000 people when it was last held in 2019 before the Covid pandemic struck to derail it in 2020 and 2021.

This year’s all-action spectacular will take place between 10am and 4pm on Sunday July 10.

Registrations to display a classic vehicle are now open.

The event is open to all types of vehicles, from lorries to Lambrettas, Ferraris to fire engines, and motorbikes to Mercedes.

Vintage vehicles of any age or style are also welcome.

Market Harborough’s High Street, The Square, Abbey Street and Adam and Eve Street will be at the centre of the show.

There will also be food stalls, an ‘auto jumble’ (a sale of second-hand car parts for vehicle enthusiasts) and prizes up for grabs for anyone who enters a vehicle.

Cllr Phil King, who leads Harborough council, said: “It is very exciting to have this event back in the district’s calendar.

“It’s such a popular event and brings lots of visitors into the district.

“That’s great for visitors to the area and great for our local shops and businesses.

“I really hope everyone comes along on the day.”

It is free to exhibit a vehicle.

Please contact Harborough Live Events on [email protected] or phone 01858 469 903 Monday to Friday 9am until 5pm.

Entrants can also register by post by writing to Harborough Live events, Unit 11 Sutton Court, Bath Street, Market Harborough, Leicestershire LE16 9EQ.

Local businesses, including shops, cafes and restaurants, are also being encouraged to support the Classic Car Show.

They can do this by decorating their premises with bunting or car-themed decorations as well as in all sorts of other ways.

Any business which would like to sponsor the event, or get involved, can email [email protected]