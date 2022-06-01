Churches will be hosting their first summer fair for three years in Harborough

The colourful event hosted by St Nicholas and St Hugh Churches is to be held on the Green in Little Bowden from 2pm-4pm on Saturday June 18.

Sister churches are gearing up to stage their first popular ‘annual’ summer fair for three years in Market Harborough.

“We are so pleased that we can once again reach out to our local community offering them fun, entertainment and refreshments,” said the twin Anglican churches.

Children aged from pre-school up to 11 will be able to take part in a crown-making competition to celebrate the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.

On top of that there will be refreshments, plants, a raffle, a ukulele band, books, a tombola and bric-a-brac to keep everyone entertained and involved.