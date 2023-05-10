News you can trust since 1854
Church fete to raise much-needed funds will take place near Harborough

It will take place on Saturday May 20

By The Newsroom
Published 10th May 2023, 13:22 BST- 1 min read
Updated 10th May 2023, 13:23 BST
The Weston by Welland and Sutton Bassett Church Fete in Main Street, Sutton Bassett, will run from 2-5pm on May 20.The Weston by Welland and Sutton Bassett Church Fete in Main Street, Sutton Bassett, will run from 2-5pm on May 20.
The Weston by Welland and Sutton Bassett Church Fete in Main Street, Sutton Bassett, will run from 2-5pm on May 20.

A church fete to raise much-needed funds will take place near Market Harborough on May 20.

The Weston by Welland and Sutton Bassett Church Fete in Main Street, Sutton Bassett, will run from 2-5pm and include stalls, tombola and food and drink - as well as a live band and an animal corner.

Dr Daniel Duncan, from the Friends of St. Mary’s, Weston by Welland, said churches been vital social hubs for many residents.

He added: "Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the historical legal restrictions, the normal fundraising activities had not been possible. This, coupled with the recent inflation and energy price increases, has left a major gap in essential funds available for the day-to-day running of these churches (e.g. utilities, insurance, roof alarm as well as many others).

    "The Weston by Welland and Sutton Bassett Church Fete provides a lifeline to generate these essential funds for these churches."

