Charles I Royalist Soldiers on Guided Town Walk
It was a fabulous start to Harborough Guided Walks 2024 programme yesterday afternoon. Blue Badge Tourist Guide James Carpenter led a party of 20 people for the guided walk entitled ‘Harborough’s Role in the Battle of Naseby’ and luckily the weather held out.
What made the walk that extra special was having two Royalist infantry soldiers on the walk. Michelle Worvell and Richard Bason, both members of the Sealed Knot dressed in the uniform worn by Royalist infantry soldiers who fought for King Charles at the battle of Naseby.
James has made this the featured walk of the season to highlight the quality restoration of the Naseby Battle information boards placed around the town. The work was carried out by the Harborough District Council in association with the Naseby Battlefield Project Group.
This was the first of a programme of 17 guided walks of Harborough and the surrounding villages. The next guided walk is 'The Story of Harborough' on May 16th at 7.00pm.