Charity concert will take place at 17th century country house in Harborough district – for the first time in three years

The Music in the Park show is to be staged in the grounds of Wistow Hall near Kibworth Beauchamp on Saturday June 11.

The event, usually put on annually, has not been held since 2019 due to the Covid pandemic.

This year the concert is raising money for the Leicestershire-based LOROS hospice and the locally-based Rainbows children’s hospice.

Two live bands will light up the stage during the evening.

The Old Boy Network will be performing classic pop tracks from the 60s and 70s.

And they will be followed by the award-winning Hathern Brass Band delivering a “last night of the proms”-type finale destined to bring the whole house down.

The concert will be topped off by a pulsating fireworks display in front of Wistow Hall.